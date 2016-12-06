75 years after Pearl Harbor, a veteran says soldiers across generations can unite

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:21 Boo Boo the black bear returns to the wild

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:50 Dozens killed in Oakland warehouse fire