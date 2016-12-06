Sold! This couple is the proud new owner of their backyard

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:48 'Like a really wild art gallery'

1:34 Sheriff's official: It may take crews 48 hours to sift through Oakland fire site

2:22 Parents object to planned closure of Holy Cross Academy

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs