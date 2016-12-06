‘Gun shootout’ Mannequin Challenge leads to two arrests

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam Pause

0:26 Security camera catches man breaking into North Fort Worth home

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:17 World War II vet remembers Pearl Harbor

1:40 Kansan who died at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.