1994 Heisman winner found dead; mom says police suspect suicide

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:38 One family honors a request, lives in other families are saved

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?