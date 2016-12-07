One lawman dead, another critical after shooting in Americus, Ga.

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:38 One family honors a request, lives in other families are saved

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade