Godspeed, John Glenn. Social media salutes veteran, astronaut and senator

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

0:50 Dozens killed in Oakland warehouse fire

0:23 Slick roads slow Sacramento commute

0:49 Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

1:06 Why Josh Newman bought a blimp to run for Senate