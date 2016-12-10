Tensions were high as police demanded a man’s gun. Then his girlfriend intervened.

Daiwon Mcpherson, a tattoo artist and motorcycle enthusiast, was at a gas station in Mobile, Ala., Friday night with several friends and his girlfriend, Shawna Blackmon, when a Mobile Police Department vehicle pulled into the parking lot.
Immediately, two officers leaped out of the car and appeared to draw their weapons, according to video of the incident. Racing over to Mcpherson, they yelled at him to get on the ground and asked if he had a gun.
Blackmon stepped between the officers and Mcpherson, trying to defuse the tension and promising to get the gun from him, according to WTVM television.
“I’m his wife,” she told officers.
That wasn’t true. Not yet.
When Blackmon leaned over Mcpherson, who was on his knees at that point, to talk to him, he pulled a small box out of his jacket and opened it, revealing the engagement ring inside.
The whole thing was a set-up that Mcpherson had arranged with the Mobile Police Department earlier in the day, but had been planning for longer than that.
“I have been planning this proposal since the day she gave me another chance,” Mcpherson wrote on his Facebook page.
The video has gone viral and generated millions of views, but some people have criticized the couple for the stunt, which they said was disrespectful because of the racial undertones of the situation Mcpherson put himself in.
However, both Blackmon and Mcpherson defended the proposal.
“It’s sad people out here that feel (that) way,” Blackmon wrote on social media. “But I said I won’t allow anyone to take this moment from me and I meant that.”
“I know my girl,” Mcpherson told WPMI. “I wouldn’t have done that if I had felt she was the type of person to respond a different way. I know how she would act, so that’s why I told the police, let her control the situation.”
And the couple has plenty of supporters on social media, who called the video “beautiful,” “amazing” and “cute.”
Comments