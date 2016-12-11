A man spent $1 million playing an iPhone game while defrauding his employer

The cost of war is always high, but for one California man, virtual war was especially pricey.
According to court documents posted by Ars Technica, Kevin Lee Co pled guilty in a Sacramento, Calif., federal court Thursday to multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering. In total, he stole nearly $5 million from his job at a heavy-equipment company called Holt California from 2008 to 2015.
In part of the guilty plea, Co admitted to spending approximately $1 million of that sum on the mobile strategy game “Game of War.”
The game, which has earned national recognition for its ads starring model Kate Upton and singer Mariah Carey, is one of the most profitable iPhone games in the world, generating millions in revenue for its creator, Machine Zone, according to data from Think Gaming.
In the game, players can build cities, raise armies and attack other players. Because there is essentially no limit to how much a player can buy and develop in the game, it’s not unusual for devotees to spend hefty chunks of cash on the game; VentureBeat reports that the average player spent $550 on the game in 2015.
But even by those standards, Co’s bill is wild. Certainly, his expenditures were probably boosted by the fact that he was spending his company’s money, but even still, to spend that much on a game one user called “like gambling, but with no possibility of winning,” according to Cracked, is shocking.
In addition to his mobile game spending, Co also admitted to spending the money on luxury cars, season tickets for the San Francisco 49ers and the Sacramento Kings, and plastic surgeries.
Now that he has pleaded guilty, Co could face up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced in May, according to Ars Technica.
