Parents of accused pizzeria gunman: ‘He’s not the monster’ in reports

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:17 Fire crews recover wayward boat near confluence of rivers in Sacramento

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol