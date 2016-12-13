Conair recalls 8 million Cuisinart food processors sold from 1996 to 2015

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

2:42 Trump's White House

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station