This Target receipt is 3 feet, 7 inches of holiday joy and law-enforcement love

3:51 Darrell Steinberg sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor Pause

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater