Obama orders fishermen to protect thousands of endangered sea turtles

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection