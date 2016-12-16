Mary and Joseph taking selfies? Wise Men on Segways? A modern twist on the nativity

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:03 Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'