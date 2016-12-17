How a repeal of Obamacare could affect you even if you have employer health insurance

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:16 Last pitch seals River Cats' PCL victory over Fresno

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector