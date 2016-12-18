At 86, he finally gets his bachelor’s degree

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'