Mercury from fillings in your teeth can’t go down public sewers anymore, EPA rules

1:07 Sikhs campaign against racism Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'