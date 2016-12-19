Man cooks up ‘boombox’ to frighten package thieves

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial Pause

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:54 Sacramento County chief ranger explains dilemma of homeless enforcement on American River Parkway

1:22 California senator slams 'vicious people' from gun rights groups

1:07 Gun rights activists say they'll defy new state laws signed Friday by Gov. Brown

0:50 Firefighters respond through Oakland Streets to raging warehouse fire