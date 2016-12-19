Mom died trying to earn money for 6-year-old daughter’s Christmas gift

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'