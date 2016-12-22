All these kids wanted for Christmas was warm blankets — and hundreds came their way

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door Pause

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:24 Fire temporarily closes Spinners cinnamon-roll shop in Land Park

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals