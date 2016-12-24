Megachurch pastor says Christianity doesn’t hinge on Jesus’ birth, and a debate rages

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard Pause

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:05 How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree

2:06 Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win

4:14 Dave Joerger relishes win in his home state of Minnesota