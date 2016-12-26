Donors flood home with gifts after mom makes desperate Christmas plea on Craigslist

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

0:55 Suspect's mother, victim's mother hug before arraignment in J.J. Clavo killing

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

0:34 Special delivery: Shelter brings pets to children

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:44 Watch coyotes chase bear ... until Placer County deputies step in

4:03 Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: Derek Carr 'will be out indefinitely'

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college