Obama Foundation's daunting task: Raising money for his library

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:55 Frosty scenes of Sacramento