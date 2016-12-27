Obama Foundation's daunting task: Raising money for his library

CHICAGO - After turning over the White House next month to a successor who aims to scuttle some of his key initiatives, President Barack Obama and his foundation will embark on an epic endeavor - racing for donors who can launch their fund drive for a presidential library and museum on Chicago's South Side.
The scale is daunting: While Obama's library planners decline to provide a cost estimate, the George W. Bush library and endowment cost more than $500 million. Adding to the pressure, the Obama project is the first to be built under sharply increased federal requirements for a sustaining endowment. Obama chose to add another hurdle by pledging not to personally raise money for the project during his time in office.
So, the nonprofit Obama Foundation faces a steep climb.
And a wild card hovers: What will the election of Republican Donald Trump mean for the fundraising campaign?
The first post-presidential year will be pivotal, experts say.
"The success of a really big campaign like this hinges on a small number of very large gifts at the beginning," said David Jones, who raised money for former President George H.W. Bush's library in College Station, Texas, and now heads the facility's foundation.
He is among a number of observers who think Trump's election victory might help with some of the work ahead for Obama's Democratic loyalists.
"His friends know there needs to be an institution that will keep his legacy and his accomplishments very much alive," Jones said. "If they don't do it through the library, the risk is his legacy could get dismantled. If I were involved in this campaign, that's what I'd be saying to the donor prospects."
The Hyde Park-based Obama Foundation declined to comment on fundraising.
Typically, fundraisers for presidential libraries find their lead donors from among the biggest supporters to election campaigns and inaugurals. In Obama's case, the pool is deep. He lifted the bar for presidential campaigns, raising nearly $750 million in 2008 and $722 million in 2012.
"There are a lot of rich, liberal donors who ... will open up their checkbooks," said presidential library expert Benjamin Hufbauer, an associate professor at the University of Louisville.
Also, Obama "is going to be leaving the presidency with (high) popularity numbers, and Michelle Obama is a rock star in her own right," said James "Skip" Rutherford, who was local planning coordinator for the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock.
Over the course of his swift political rise, Obama attracted support from Hollywood figures like the DreamWorks co-founders Steven Spielberg, David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg, and from business leaders like Warren Buffett and George Soros. One of Chicago's Hyatt heirs, the billionaire Penny Pritzker, his commerce secretary since 2013, was a lead fundraiser for his first presidential campaign.
Early money for the library project has flowed from a coterie of friends and supporters, among them tech executives, venture capitalists, real estate developers and foundations, including one started by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, whose plans for a museum in Chicago fizzled this year. Among the big local donors, at $1 million each as of year-end 2015, are the media tycoon Fred Eychaner, the Joyce Foundation and the hedge fund executive Michael Sacks, a close ally of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The mayor is a former chief of staff in the Obama White House.
Some Washington experts think the change of political party in the Oval Office spells trouble for Obama's fundraising aspirations.
"Had a Democrat had won in 2016, Obama would have access and direct influence over the White House and administration policies," said Craig Holman, an expert in government ethics with Public Citizen, a watchdog group. "With a Trump victory, Obama really is cast as an outsider once he leaves office. He doesn't have the means of providing much in return to donors."
White House press secretary Josh Earnest in May rejected any suggestion that a donation to the foundation could guarantee access.
"The president has made a commitment that he will not be raising money for the foundation while he's still in office," Earnest said at a news conference. "What we have said about donors to the (election) campaign also applies to donors at the foundation, and it's simply this: Donating in support of the president's foundation does not guarantee you a meeting with the president of the United States. It also doesn't prevent you from getting a meeting with the president of the United States."
He was responding to findings this year by MapLight, a not-for-profit that tracks political contributions, that 15 of 39 named donors to the Obama Foundation visited the White House for small meetings or events with the president, including all donors whose family or foundation had donated more than $100,000.
The Obama Foundation has taken a number of steps aimed at avoiding the sorts of controversies that have impeded the Clinton Foundation's fundraising efforts.
While Obama remains in office, the foundation agreed not to accept contributions from for-profit entities, federal lobbyists, or foreign nationals or agents.
"We are limiting our fundraising now to a group of longtime supporters of the president and limiting the amount that they can contribute," Martin Nesbitt, chairman of the Obama Foundation, told reporters last summer. "But when the term is over, we will modify that in a way that facilitates us getting to our fundraising goals."
The foundation also reports quarterly all donors and donations of more than $200. But the listing lacks many of the details present in federal election campaign disclosures, such as specific donation amount, hometown, occupation and employer. The donations are grouped by ranges, with the lowest one, for example, stretching from $200 to $100,000.
"It's an improvement over what (some) previous libraries have done; however, it's not enough," Holman said. "I'm amazed that Obama is doing it like this - this has the same sort of opaqueness that the Clinton Foundation offered."
More specific information on major donors - addresses and donation totals - eventually becomes available on the foundation's annual tax returns. A total of $7.3 million was raised in 2014 and 2015, the first two years. The total to date in 2016 cannot be discerned from the donor list on the foundation's website.
The Obama Presidential Center, which will include a library, museum and offices in Jackson Park on the South Side, will be the 14th presidential library in a system founded in 1939 by the National Archives and Records Administration. Several other presidential libraries predate that program.
The system is kept afloat by public and private money. The national archive spent $67 million in the last fiscal year on library operations and programs, with additional support coming from privately funded library endowments. Local governments and universities often provide backing too.
The Obama Foundation will raise private money for the center's construction and for an endowment to assist the National Archives' operation of the library and museum. The foundation must raise a sum equal to 60 percent of construction costs for the endowment, up from a 20 percent requirement previously in place.
The University of Chicago, which put forward the bid that brought the project to Jackson Park, is not participating in the fundraising.
The city of Chicago is providing the land in Jackson Park at a nominal cost and plans to support the presidential center's development by directing part of its annual infrastructure spend to neighboring communities.
A number of observers question whether public resources should assist presidential library projects.
"We're a little bit duped as taxpayers to be providing government support for what are essentially publicity centers for presidents," said Hufbauer, author of the book "Presidential Temples."
Library archives also can be meaningful resources for scholars, Hufbauer acknowledged, though it can take many years until an individual president's materials are reviewed and released to the public.
Rutherford, of the Clinton library project, said the libraries also provide a window on the presidency for schoolchildren whose families may not have the resources for travel.
"When we were working on the Clinton library, President Clinton told me that he wanted a replica of the Cabinet Room," Rutherford said. "He said, 'Skip, most kids from this part of the country will never get to Washington ... and for those who do, very few will see the Cabinet Room. So let's show 'em.'"
Though the Obama library fundraising effort will span the nation and possibly the worlde, it's likely to hold special appeal to Chicago's philanthropists, said a local fundraising specialist.
"It's our first, so it's very compelling," said Maree Bullock, a vice president of the Alford Group. "It's a platinum piece - high visibility."
And while Obama not made personal appeals for library funding while in office, observers expect the engines are revved up. On Dec. 19, the foundation announced that it had hired a White House veteran under Obama, David Simas, as its chief executive officer.
"If there's not a lot already going on behind the scenes - lining up the major support, inviting the right people to the White House to cultivate their interest and talk about the library ... if that's not already going on, it would be shocking," said Jones, chief executive of the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation.
