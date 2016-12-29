Latino pastor who slammed Trump’s rhetoric will take part in inauguration

1:09 Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire Pause

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

0:29 Costs detailed for ads that prodded California Legislature on climate

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana