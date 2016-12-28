Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.

You’ve probably never heard of Robert Leo Hulseman, but chances are you’ve held his famous invention in your hand on a festive day or night.
Hulseman, who died on Dec. 21, invented the Red Solo Cup, a near ubiquitous presence at parties across the country. It even got its own hit song.
Hulseman, 84, worked for Solo — the company his father started – for almost 60 years. He invented the Red Solo Cup and the Traveller Lid, according to his obituary, before becoming the company’s president and CEO from 1998 to 2006.
“Now Red Solo Cup is the best receptacle for barbeques, tailgates, fairs and festivals,” is how Toby Keith starts his “Red Solo Cup,” a song that reached No. 9 on the country charts and No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
It’s hard to argue with Keith’s declaration. Even NPR agrees, calling the cup “every party’s most popular guest.”
“We know we were one of the first to introduce a party cup,” Kim Healy, the VP of consumer business for Solo told Slate in 2011.
Solo knows its audience for the cups. The rings inside the cup indicate 1.5 ounces for liquor, 5 ounces for wine and 12 ounces for beer.
While the Red Solo Cup gets most of the attention, the Traveller Lid had its own exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art.
According to his obituary, Hulseman, a father of 10, was a deeply spiritual man who supported Catholic education, anti-poverty initiatives and religous communities.
Comments