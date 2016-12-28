National

December 28, 2016 7:50 PM

Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Social media reacted with utter shock Wednesday night at the news that Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds had died — just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Gabrielle Union summed up the overwhelming outpouring of disbelief at the loss of the mother-daughter duo in one tweet.

Celebrities rushed to say goodbye to Reynolds, “Hollywood royalty,” tweeted William Shatner.

Movie fans shared their own remembrances by posting photos, memes and video clips of the legendary Reynolds that showcased her as a dancer, actress, activist and mother.

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken

Cleveland Clinic

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @lisaginkc

