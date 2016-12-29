Saying ‘I do’ becomes a new priority for many after Trump’s election victory

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

0:31 Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'