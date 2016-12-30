Number of fatal shootings by police is about the same, but more are captured on video

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:46 Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento