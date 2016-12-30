Pickles, tacos, opossums and peeps. They all drop on New Year’s.

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'