Armless Syrian boy thrives in US but ‘can’t take it anymore’ without his mom

2:15 Atomic City Beard Club Pause

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads

2:30 Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

2:41 Rebuilding a life by eating right and exercising

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017