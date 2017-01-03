For St. Louis County police, wait for Justice Department report sows frustration

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60