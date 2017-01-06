3 Parris Island Marines set for Quantico trials on hazing, false-statement charges

1:28 Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport Pause

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden