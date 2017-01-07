These are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right