In the world of cyber global security, is the United States still at the top?

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio Pause

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women