College football title game ref steals the show with his muscular arms

Alabama and Clemson met Monday night for the in the College Football Playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla.
The college football titans were playing for the title for the second consecutive year. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban were seeking its fifth national title in eight seasons, while Clemson and quarterback Deshaun Watson — the Heisman Trophy runner-up — were looking for their first championship since 1981.
With plenty of stars and future NFL top picks on the field, it was referee Mike Defee who stole the show on social media. Defee’s muscular build and bulging biceps were a big hit.
Defee is a referee in the Big 12 conference. His arms even got their own Twitter account Monday night: @MikeDefeeArms.
January 10, 2017
If this ref's #guns don't convince you to keep up with your New Year's resolution for at least a few more days, I can't help you. pic.twitter.com/jVdk6tXNaC— Tommy James, LOL MVP (@MeTommyJames) January 10, 2017
Just cast my vote for 'Most Improved Player During The Game'. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xtJPE0mNjs— Denlesks (@Denlesks) January 10, 2017
Head ref tonight Mike Defee, when he isn't in stripes, is the president of an industrial contractor in Texas pic.twitter.com/kRejK3iwEe— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017
Mike Defee sees a false start call as an opportunity to put in work on that speed bag! #NationalChampionship #ALLIN #RollTide pic.twitter.com/BQedaruSDi— Palmerbet (@PalmerbetAU) January 10, 2017
Mike Defee's arms are bigger than any of the player's my god— Peyton Kerr (@peyt_kerr) January 10, 2017
We need Mike Defee and Ed Hochuli to compete in an Over the Top style arm wrestling competition. pic.twitter.com/WQj5oF3i4f— TJ Carpenter (@TJCarpenterWHB) January 10, 2017
