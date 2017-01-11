Rufus, the Teddy bear lost during the airport shooting, is back with its family

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring