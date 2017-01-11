Woman's decomposed body found in home shared with sister

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news' Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront