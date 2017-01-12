High school assignment tells girls to go on a $5 date and ‘don’t waste his money’

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest Pause

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media