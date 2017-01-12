‘Scared me to death’: This genealogy site likely knows more about you than you’d like

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe Pause

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

1:23 Visitors shop and talk about Yosemite name changes

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre