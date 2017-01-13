Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change