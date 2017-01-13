For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre