Maid of honor guzzles whiskey, steals best man’s car and exposes herself to police

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow