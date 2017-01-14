He broke his neck in the snow, but his dog stayed by his side — and saved his life

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church Pause

2:58 How coins are made

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?