Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content) Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling