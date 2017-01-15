Man who killed an intruder is in trouble for what police found inside his house

A home-invasion robbery by four intruders that ended with a suspect shot and killed led to charges against the homeowner. But not for the death.
Cops say Michael Mora is in trouble for what was found inside the Hialeah, Florida, home: a marijuana growhouse with about 202 pounds of weed.
Mora, 37, faces no charges for the shooting death of South Miami-Dade resident, Lhosdanny Brena Colarte, 25. For now, he’s charged only with growing marijuana and trafficking marijuana.
Mora has served two Florida prison terms, one for robbery with a deadly weapon. So possession of a firearm as a convicted felon might result to further charges in Saturday’s deadly shooting.
Colarte’s cohorts raced away in a green car after the shooting Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of West 77th Street in Hialeah.
“The victim was targeted because of the illegal activities at his own residence,” Hialeah police Sgt. Carl Zogby said via e-mail. “During the shooting investigation, a fully operational marijuana hydroponics lab was discovered inside a portion of the home. The suspects knew this and intended to rob the resident of cash and/or drugs.”
According to Mora’s arrest affidavit, he lives in the front of 1597 West 77th St, owned by 89-year-old Emma Mora. In the back, investigators found an irrigation system, 22 1,000-watt high output bulbs, three air conditioning units and plant nutrients — and 123 live marijuana plants.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments