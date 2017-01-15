Man who killed an intruder is in trouble for what police found inside his house

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:15 Atomic City Beard Club

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?