Quick end to Cubans’ asylum claim; now they’re hoping for Trump to act

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change