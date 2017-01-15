Packers and Cowboys fans and players stuck in AT&T Stadium during tornado warning

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova