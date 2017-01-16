Commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around the nation

New Beginnings Praise Dancers perform during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service in Montgomery, Ala., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. King was pastor of the church from 1954 to 1960.
Albert Cesare
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
The tomb of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, is seen as the sun sets Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Atlanta.
Branden Camp
AP
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Atlanta.
Branden Camp
AP
Nathaniel Everett and Nathaniel Everett Jr., 4, enjoy the annual MLK Parade Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Miami.
Patrick Farrell
Miami Herald
William Fleming High School band takes part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and service on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Roanoke, Va.
Heather Rousseau
The Roanoke Times via AP
Members of the Florida A&M University marching band participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Scott Keeler
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Children stand at the Civil Rights Garden during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk and commemoration Monday, Jan. 16 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Ben Fogletto
The Press of Atlantic City via AP
Marchers from Western High School participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Steve Marcus
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Actor and parade ambassador Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear in the "Starsky & Hutch" television series, rides in a convertible during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Steve Marcus
Las Vegas Sun via AP
Niehajah Trout, 7, bows her head in prayer during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance and presentation Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Mark Moran
The Citizens' Voice via AP
Audience members join hands while singing "We Shall Overcome" during a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Atlanta.
Branden Camp
AP
People wait in line to enter the National Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The museum is built in what was formerly the Lorraine Motel, and the balcony is marked with a wreath where King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
Mark Humphrey
AP