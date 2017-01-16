National

January 16, 2017 6:14 PM

This dog wasn’t breathing when firefighters saved him from a burning home. Now he is.

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Washington D.C. firefighters rescued a 3-year-old Italian sheepdog from a house fire and managed to get the dog breathing again Sunday afternoon.

Caesare, the dog, remains in critical condition at a D.C. animal hospital, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account.

No one else was at the large two-story home. One firefighter suffered a minor bite during the rescue.

The Italian sheepdog is also known as the Maremma sheepdog is known for its loyalty and guarding instincts.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

View more video

Nation & World Videos