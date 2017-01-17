His granddaughter has cancer. He was bringing pot cookies to her. He got busted.

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest Pause

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:31 North Sacramento's MLK March stays in the neighborhood

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

3:04 Tour Folsom Button Up Boutique with owner Robin Bernardoni