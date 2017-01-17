Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it. Pause

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change